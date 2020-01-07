Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.13.

GPN traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,586. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.89. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $189.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,628.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,642,169 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 160.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 51.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

