Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Glu Mobile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.28.

GLUU traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.32. 2,113,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,333. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.33 million, a PE ratio of -79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,664 shares of company stock worth $214,984. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

