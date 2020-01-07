GNC (NYSE:GNC) Trading Down 10.6%

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) shares fell 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.36, 3,269,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 1,426,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
The stock has a market cap of $211.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in GNC by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GNC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in GNC by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in GNC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GNC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
GNC Company Profile (NYSE:GNC)
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.
