GNC (NYSE:GNC) Trading Down 10.6%

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) shares fell 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.36, 3,269,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 1,426,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $211.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.05 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in GNC by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GNC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in GNC by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in GNC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GNC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

GNC Company Profile (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

