GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GPRO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.40. 151,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,967. The stock has a market cap of $696.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at $536,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $31,857.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948 over the last 90 days. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GoPro by 2,404.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in GoPro by 28.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in GoPro by 59.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit