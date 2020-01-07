GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GPRO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.55.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.40. 151,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,967. The stock has a market cap of $696.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at $536,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $31,857.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948 over the last 90 days. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GoPro by 2,404.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in GoPro by 28.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in GoPro by 59.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.