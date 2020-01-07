Gordon Haskett Downgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Accumulate

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Nomura began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.68.

TSCO traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.51. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $82.32 and a 52-week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

