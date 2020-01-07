Gunpoint Exploration (CVE:GUN) Trading Up 25%

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd (CVE:GUN) shares were up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm has a market cap of $22.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Gunpoint Exploration (CVE:GUN)

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 509 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

