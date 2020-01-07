GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ GWGH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The company has a current ratio of 35.86, a quick ratio of 35.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. GWG has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $17.50.
GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that GWG will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About GWG
GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.
