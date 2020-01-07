GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GWGH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The company has a current ratio of 35.86, a quick ratio of 35.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. GWG has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that GWG will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWGH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GWG by 206.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GWG by 20,940.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,677 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GWG by 11.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GWG by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

