Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HNR1. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €133.40 ($155.12) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €135.96 ($158.09).

Shares of HNR1 stock traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €174.10 ($202.44). 103,102 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €155.01. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Analyst Recommendations for Hannover Re

