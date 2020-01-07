Happycoin Market Capitalization Hits $725,366.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Happycoin has a total market cap of $725,366.00 and $2,857.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00665180 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000690 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,829,118 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

