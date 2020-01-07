HashCoin (HSC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,027.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $760,891.00 and approximately $2,027.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

