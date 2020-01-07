Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (OSW) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on February 28th

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Haymaker Acquisition has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE OSW traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.11. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura cut Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haymaker Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

