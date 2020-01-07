Head-To-Head Survey: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) vs. Elastic (NASDAQ:ESTC)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and Elastic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.21 billion 12.91 -$637.62 million ($0.17) -753.82 Elastic $271.65 million 20.62 -$102.30 million ($1.80) -38.56

Elastic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -24.95% -2.76% -0.65% Elastic -43.22% -40.66% -22.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlassian and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 6 11 0 2.65 Elastic 0 5 9 0 2.64

Atlassian presently has a consensus target price of $141.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. Elastic has a consensus target price of $100.46, suggesting a potential upside of 44.76%. Given Elastic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than Atlassian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlassian beats Elastic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. In addition, the company offers other tools, such as Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. It has a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

