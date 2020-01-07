Head-To-Head Survey: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) vs. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Essex Property Trust and Acadia Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 0 7 7 0 2.50 Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $331.46, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Acadia Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.40 billion 14.16 $390.15 million $12.57 23.87 Acadia Realty Trust $262.21 million 8.49 $31.17 million $1.35 18.97

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 29.78% 6.73% 3.38% Acadia Realty Trust 13.42% 1.82% 0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

