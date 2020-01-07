Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.91

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $33.39. Healthcare Realty Trust shares last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 26,277 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

