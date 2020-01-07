Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $31.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.