Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded at CIBC

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,998,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,027,890. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 1.10. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.