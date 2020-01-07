Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
HEINY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of Heineken stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,813. Heineken has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
