Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Heineken stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,813. Heineken has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

