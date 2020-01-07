Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HFWA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of HFWA opened at $27.93 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 119,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

