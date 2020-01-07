HiCoin (XHI) Trading Down 28.4% Over Last Week

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One HiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. HiCoin has a total market cap of $709,745.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HiCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About HiCoin

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.