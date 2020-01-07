High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.90

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.90 and traded as low as $8.05. High Liner Foods shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 147,847 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $273.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.39.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$290.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 79.42%.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

