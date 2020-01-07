High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.90

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.90 and traded as low as $8.05. High Liner Foods shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 147,847 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $273.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.39.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$290.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 79.42%.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit