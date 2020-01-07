Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,850

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,806.67 ($23.77).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LON:HIK traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,882.50 ($24.76). 381,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,947.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,931.99. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.