Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. Leerink Swann restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $53.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,829 shares of company stock worth $10,833,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 281,078 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,610,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

