home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Up 8.6%

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €6.34 ($7.37) and last traded at €6.25 ($7.27), 51,902 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €5.75 ($6.69).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on shares of home24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.91.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

