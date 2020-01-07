home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Up 8.6%

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €6.34 ($7.37) and last traded at €6.25 ($7.27), 51,902 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €5.75 ($6.69).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on shares of home24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.91.

home24 Company Profile (ETR:H24)

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit