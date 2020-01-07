Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) have trended very positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson Resources earned a news impact score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE:HUD traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hudson Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

