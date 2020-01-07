Humana’s (HUM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $425.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $322.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.45.

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.87. The stock had a trading volume of 668,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.77. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $372.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

