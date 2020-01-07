Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Stock Price Down 4%

Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Humanigen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

