HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading 10.7% Higher

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s share price traded up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.04, 326,565 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 262% from the average session volume of 90,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in HyreCar by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HyreCar by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 139,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

