Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €9.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IBE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.29 ($10.80).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

