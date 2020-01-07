IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,820 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,594,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,088.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,563,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,715,084. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

