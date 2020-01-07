IBM Retirement Fund Sells 414 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,764.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.93. 3,097,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.60. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $142.69 and a one year high of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

