IBM Retirement Fund Sells 602 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.03 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

