IBM Retirement Fund Sells 647 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,473 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.49. American Express has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

