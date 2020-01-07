ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti upped their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.14.

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.77. 65,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICF International has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.01%.

In related news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at $18,894,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1,206.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

