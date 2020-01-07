iDealCash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, iDealCash has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. iDealCash has a market capitalization of $120,477.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iDealCash Coin Profile

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

