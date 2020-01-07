IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IGO stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. IGO has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter.

KASCO LLC manufactures metallic blade products for meat, food, and wood-cutting industries worldwide. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. As of December 31, 2018, KASCO LLC operates as a subsidiary of iGo, Inc

