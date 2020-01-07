Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $385.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.93.

Illumina stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.69. 788,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.52 and its 200-day moving average is $311.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Illumina’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total value of $1,243,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,056,294.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,720 shares of company stock worth $2,440,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

