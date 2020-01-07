iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMBI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

IMBI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 2,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,493. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.16 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 89.16% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $672,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $471,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $120,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $79,000.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.