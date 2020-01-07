Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte to $80.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.63.

Incyte stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 180.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 18.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 46.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

