Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Receives C$16.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.86.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on INE. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 174,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.37 and a 1 year high of C$17.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.04.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.