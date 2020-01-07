Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Receives C$16.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INE. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 174,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.37 and a 1 year high of C$17.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.04.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

