Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

IOSP stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.78. 4,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,995. Innospec has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $290,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,793.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,819 shares of company stock worth $3,579,950. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Innospec by 1.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Innospec by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Innospec in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Innospec by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

