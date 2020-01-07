Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

IOSP stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.78. 4,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,995. Innospec has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $290,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,793.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,819 shares of company stock worth $3,579,950. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Innospec by 1.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Innospec by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Innospec in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Innospec by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit