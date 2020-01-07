Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13, approximately 889 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.98.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.