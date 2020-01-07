Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 240,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,292. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $314.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.