Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

INSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. National Securities downgraded shares of Inseego to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.10.

Inseego stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $595.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Inseego by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inseego by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

