Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Sells 255 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 255 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $17,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BAND traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 178,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,200. Bandwidth Inc has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 219.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 203.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,654,000 after purchasing an additional 908,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bandwidth by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,438,000 after purchasing an additional 126,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 148,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 377,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 90,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

