Insider Selling: Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 341,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,042,850.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Wednesday, December 4th, Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00.

Shares of ESTC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.40. 1,772,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,200. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 67.1% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 189.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 204.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,753,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Elastic by 344.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 634,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after acquiring an additional 491,848 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.