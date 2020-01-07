Insider Selling: Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 341,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,042,850.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 4th, Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00.

Shares of ESTC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.40. 1,772,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,200. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 67.1% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 189.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 204.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,753,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Elastic by 344.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 634,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after acquiring an additional 491,848 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

