Insider Selling: Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Director Sells 2,416 Shares of Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NKE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.78. 6,814,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,403,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $102.74.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

