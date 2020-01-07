INT Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $947,849.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $947,849.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea and Allcoin. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.05697665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035053 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001140 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

