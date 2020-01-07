Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDN. B. Riley began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:IDN opened at $7.45 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 4.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 115,798.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 299,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 784.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the period.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

