Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

