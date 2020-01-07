Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $890,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,400. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.